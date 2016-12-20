Bantam Knights Win Minot Tournament

Two weeks, two tournaments, two championship trophy's for the Estevan Bantam A Knights.

The Estevan Bantam Knights traveled to Minot, North Dakota over the weekend to participate in the Tournament of Champions. Just last week, the Knights took home the A-Side championship in the ESTEVAN BANTAM HOME TOURNAMENT.



In Minot, the Knights started the tournament off strong with a convincing 7-0 win over their competition from Hazen, North Dakota.



The second game had the Knights face off with a league rival: the Arcola Jr. Combines. The Knights came away with a hard fought 3-2 win.



That propelled the team to the championship game where the Knights faced another Saskatchewan opponent, the Prairie Storm. For the second straight weekend, the tournament would come down to a shootout, with the Knights prevailing with a 3-2 victory to win the tournament.

The Knights resume league play before the Christmas break, hosting Redvers in an M.M.M.H.L matchup on Friday, December 23rd at the Civic.