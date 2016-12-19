Big Six Recap: Flyers Win Big To Cap Off Busy Weekend

The final weekend before Christmas in the Big Six Hockey League saw five different teams grab wins in the five games played. Three of the games finished with a 4-3 final score, one featured a Teddy Bear Toss and the last one as the biggest victory so far this season.

FRIDAY - OXBOW SNEAKS OUT SHOOTOUT WIN IN WAWOTA

The weekend kicked off with the second game in three days between the Oxbow Huskies and the Wawota Flyers. Wawota doubled up the Huskies 4-2 on Tuesday night in Oxbow.

And on Friday night, the road team would continue to have the upper hand. Both top lines took care of the scoring in a game that Wawota never trailed, but still came up on the losing side of the ledger.

Wawota led 1-0 until the start of the 3rd period when Oxbow tied it up. The Flyers took the lead back less than a minute later and then added another goal to take a 3-1 lead. But then Oxbow scored to trim the deficit to one goal and then found the tying marker with just over a minute remaining in the game to force overtime.

The game would go to a shootout with no goals in the first three rounds. After Wawota missed on their fourth attempt, Blake Brooks scored for the Huskies to give Oxbow a 4-3 win in the shootout.

*************************

The other game on the schedule for Friday between Bienfait and Carlyle was postponed and will be made up later this year.

Blake McMillan Helps Clean Up The Bears After Kody Martin's Teddy Bear Toss Goal.

SATURDAY - RED DEVILS BEAT OXBOW 5-1 ON TEDDY BEAR TOSS NIGHT

A special night on Saturday in Carnduff was capped off with a 5-1 Red Devils win over their highway 18 rivals from Oxbow.

The community hosted their first ever 'Teddy Bear Toss' night with Red Devils' captain Kody Martin getting the glory and scoring the first goal for Carnduff just 2:30 into the first period to give his team a 1-0 lead. Over 100 stuffed animals were gathered off the ice and shipped off to the Ronald McDonald House in Saskatoon.

Carnduff would score twice more in the first period to take a 3-0 lead into the intermission. The teams would trade goals in the 2nd period to make it 4-1 and then Blake McMillan finished off a four point night in the 3rd period to make the final 5-1 for Carnduff.

SATURDAY - MUSTANGS EDGE CARLYLE 4-3 IN MIDALE

Playing with a short bench on Saturday night, the Midale Mustangs were able to gut out a back-and-forth win over the Carlyle Cougars.

With twelve players on the roster to start the game, Midale took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Early in the second period, Midale defenceman Ryley Giblett and Cougars forward Brett Turgeon dropped the gloves leaving Midale with one less player. However, the Mustangs would go up 3-1 in the middle frame before Carlyle answered back to make it 3-2 going into the final period.

The Cougars would tie the game with only 4:10 remaining in regulation, only to see the Mustangs regain the lead :25 seconds later. Midale would hold on for the 4-3 victory.

SUNDAY - BIENFAIT EARNS 4-3 OT WIN IN YELLOW GRASS

The third meeting of the year between the Bienfait Coalers and Yellow Grass Wheat Kings would be the closest one to date, as extra time would be needed to find a winner.

Yellow Grass used home ice to thier advantage in the first period, jumping ahead 3-1 after 20 minutes. The Coalers would tie the game with a pair of goals in the middle frame with both goaltenders shutting the door for the rest of regulation.

Still tied 3-3, the game was off to overtime. With just over a minute left in extra time, Coalers defenceman Preston Erickson found the back of the net for the overtime winner to give Bienfait a 4-3 win and their third victory in as many games over the Wheat Kings this season.

Brent Struble With His 6th Point Of The Night Late In The 3rd Period Against Midale.

SUNDAY - FLYERS TOP LINE LEADS WAWOTA TO 11-3 VICTORY OVER MIDALE

The scoring started early for the Wawota Flyers and it didn't stop all game long as the defending Big Six champions strutted their stuff on Sunday night in Midale as heard on CJ1150.

Rob West opened the scoring just a minute into the game on a controversial non-call for goalie interference to make it 1-0. Then, the top line of Justin Lamontagne, Riley Riddell, and Brent Struble took over the scoresheet.

Lamontagne would score a natural hat-trick before the end of the first period to give Wawota a 4-0 lead. Lamontagne then scored just :26 seconds into the second period for his fourth goal of the night to make it 5-0. The teams would trade goals making it 6-1 before the Flyers scored three more time to take a 9-1 lead into the second intermission.

Each team would score twice in the final period, including Lamontagne getting his 5th goal of the game en route to an 11-3 win for Wawota.

Struble (2G, 4A), Lamontagne (5G), and Riddell (4A) combined for 15 points in the win.

*********************************

FINAL WEEK BEFORE CHRISTMAS IN THE BIG SIX

Wednesday, Dec. 21 - Oxbow Huskies (3-6) @ Redvers Rockets (6-3) - CJ1150 BROADCAST

Thursday, Dec. 22 - Midale Mustangs (3-7) @ Yellow Grass Wheat Kings (5-3-3)

Friday, Dec. 23 - Bienfait Coalers (8-1-1) @ Wawota Flyers (5-4-1)

Friday, Dec. 23 - Carnduff Red Devils (8-2-1) @ Oxbow Huskies (3-6)

Friday, Dec. 23 - Carlyle Cougars (2-8) @ Redvers Rockets (6-3)