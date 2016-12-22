Big Six: Rockets Edge Huskies 4-3 In Oxbow

The final week of Big Six Hockey in 2016 kicked off on Wednesday night in Redvers, with the Rockets capping off a hard-fought comeback with a 4-3 victory over the Oxbow Huskies.

As heard on CJ1150, it would be the visiting Huskies opening the scoring in the first period. Redvers would be awarded a powerplay five minutes into the game, but it would be Oxbow captain Jordan Cooney forcing a turnover and earning a breakaway. Cooney deked to his backhand and his shot went off the post. However, Rockets' goaltender Thomas Bauche was sliding backwards and the puck bounced off Bauche's leg and trickled over the goal line.

Leading 1-0 after the first period, the Huskies would take a 2-0 lead early in the second period as Cooney would score his second of the game just four minutes in. Redvers would push hard to break through, finally doing so with less than four minutes left in the middle frame.

Todd Gervais would slide the puck past Huskies goaltender Tyler Myers to make it 2-1. Less than a minute later, Kelsey Kenler would bang home the puck on the powerplay to tie the game 2-2.

The Rockets would take their first lead of the game just over three minutes into the third period, with Koltyn Miller's point shot beating Myers on the powerplay to make it 3-2 Redvers.

Trailing for the first time, Oxbow would tie the game minutes later with Dustin Lawson sniping one top corner.

The score remained tied at 3-3 with five minutes remaining. That's when Rockets' captain Jordon Miller would step up for his club. Miller forced a turnover in his own end, went down the ice and snapped a shot into the Huskies' goal to break the deadlock.

Despite a furious push from Oxbow late, Redvers would hold on for the 4-3 victory.

Jordon Miller's game-winning goal is his 11th of the season, trailing only Wawota's Brent Struble (12) for the goal-scoring lead.

Redvers improves to (7-3) on the season while Oxbow falls to (3-7)

*********************************************************

BIG SIX SCHEDULE

Thursday, Dec. 22 - Midale Mustangs (3-7) @ Yellow Grass Wheat Kings (5-3-3)

Friday, Dec. 23 - Bienfait Coalers (8-1-1) @ Wawota Flyers (5-4-1)

Friday, Dec. 23 - Carnduff Red Devils (8-2-1) @ Oxbow Huskies (3-7)

Friday, Dec. 23 - Carlyle Cougars (2-8) @ Redvers Rockets (7-3)