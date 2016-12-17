Bruins Ride Comeback Win Into Christmas

  • Print
Good vibes surround the Power Dodge Estevan Bruins heading into Christmas after a character win on Friday night in front of a energetic crowd at Affinity Place.

The Bruins scored three times in the third period, including an empty-netter with a minute remaining, in a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Notre Dame Hounds.

The win served as somewhat of a microcosm of the Bruins' unofficial first half of the year. There was plenty of offensive skill on display, some rough stuff and most importantly, two points in the standings for the Viterra division-leading Bruins.

The scoring started early, which it has for Estevan at home many times this season. Jake Fletcher, playing for the first time this year on a line with Kaelan Holt and Lynnden Pastachak, potted his 12th goal of the season from Holt to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

Estevan had the Hounds on their heels for much of the opening period with many hard hits and were in control of the game until the final minute of the period. Notre Dame came down on a rush and the Hounds' impressive rookie Adam Dawe feathered a perfect pass to Alex Hanson who tapped in the puck past Curtis Meger with :25 seconds remaining in the first to tie the game 1-1.

The Hounds would then take the lead early in the second period, with Dawe once again drawing the primary assist as Conor MacLean made it 2-1.

That score stood until halfway through the period when the Bruins would capitalize on the powerplay. Matt McNeil fired a shot on goal with the rebound kicking out to Johnny Witzke. The first-year defenceman scored his 3rd of the season to tie the game 2-2.

Moments later, the fans inside Affinity Place were brought to their feet thanks to the toughness of rookie defenceman Jake Heerspink.

Heerspink dropped the gloved with the Hounds' Cole Kirkup. The two players threw hard punches back-and-forth with each player landing a couple shots. But then Heerspink took over, caught Kirkup hard with a right hand and then dropped him with another shot. The spirited tilt drew a rousing cheer from both the Bruins bench and the fans inside the arena.

The score remained 2-2 until 6:06 into the final period. That's when Dawe recorded his third primary assist of the night as Egan Wolford scored to give Notre Dame a temporary 3-2 lead. The Bruins had lost three in a row heading into Friday night, and the team wasn't interested in going into the holiday break on their first four game losing skid of the season.

Bruins Home Goal Notre DameJason Miller's Powerplay Goal Tied The Game At 3-3 In The 3rd Period.

Making his return to the lineup after missing the last two games due to suspension, forward Jason Miller tied the game up with 12 minutes remaining. Miller blasted a one-timer through a screen on the powerplay for his 18th of the season from Josh Rieger to make it 3-3.

"It felt amazing, especially sitting out for so long," expressed a joyful Miller after the game. "For me, it felt like forever because I hadn't really missed any games before. So yeah, it felt great to say the least."

Both teams would tighten up in the final ten minutes, each looking for the go-ahead goal. The Bruins' would find it with only 2:30 remaining in regulation.

Notre Dame was on the powerplay, but it would be Estevan capitalizing while shorthanded. Tyler Hengen forced a turnover and passed the puck to Zach Goberis who sped down the wing on a 1-on-1.

Goberis bought enough time for Rieger to catch up through the neutral zone and beat his defender to the net. Goberis saucered a sweet pass in the perfect spot for Rieger to deflect it through the five-hole of the Hounds' Jordan Greenfield-Flemon and give the Bruins a late 4-3 lead.

"I was thinking 'We're shorthanded, I probably shouldn't be going here' but Dawe was pretty lazy getting back so I thought I could beat him to the net," reflected Rieger outside a boisterous Bruins' dressing room after the win. "That's exactly what happened, Goberis gave me a great pass and I tapped it in...It's a pretty great feeling."

With the crowd now at full volume, the Bruins used the noise to help them kill off the rest of the Hounds' powerplay and then with just over a minute remaining, captain Lynnden Pastachak grabbed the loose puck in the neutral zone and fired it into the empty net for a 5-3 Bruins victory.

"We had such a successful first half that you'd hate to spoil it by going into Christmas losing four in a row," added Bruins' Head Coach and General Manager Chris Lewgood postgame. "But at the end of the day, we got two points and the way we won was even more impressive."

"I don't think we got a break or a bounce all night, so lots of adversity and the guys had to push through that and find a way to win."

GAME NOTES

- Curtis Meger made 26 saves for the Bruins in the win, improving to 8-4-0 with a 3.18 GAA and .909 SV% in his first season with Estevan.

- The Bruins won the special teams battle, going 2/6 on the powerplay while killing off all four Notre Dame PP's and Rieger scoring the shorthanded game-winning goal.

- Jason Miller (1G, 1A) registered two points in his return to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension for his major goalie interference call from December 9th in Flin Flon.

- Miller, Rieger (1G, 1A), and Holt (2A) each had two point efforts on Friday.

- Estevan outshot Notre Dame 36-29 on the night. The Bruins are now (2-1) against the Hounds this season.

The Estevan Bruins (24-11-0-1) enter the Christmas break 2nd overall in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. The Bruins' 49 points gives them a 12-point advantage over the Weyburn Red Wings for top spot in the Viterra division standings.

The highway 39 rivals will meet up right after the holidays for the annual New Years' home-and-home series. This season, Estevan hosts the Red Wings on Friday, December 30th at Affinity Place before the rematch at 3:00 on New Years Day back in Weyburn.

