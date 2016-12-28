By The Numbers: Bruins At The Break

With 2016 coming to a close, the city of Estevan is buzzing with what's still to come from their local hockey team in the new year.

The Power Dodge Estevan Bruins will close out the calendar year this Friday, December 30th hosting the Weyburn Red Wings (7:30pm at Affinity Place) before heading back to Weyburn on New Years' Day on Sunday (3:00pm on Rock106).

Before the Bruins play 12 of their final 20 games at home, let's take a look back at the season so far:

TEAM STATS

Overall Stats

Goal Differential: +23, 4th SJHL (151 GF, 1st SJHL - 128 GA, 11th SJHL)

Penalty Minutes: 1018, 2nd SJHL

Powerplay: 20.1%, 4th SJHL

Penalty Kill: 81.7%, 7th SJHL

OT/SO: 5-1, T-2nd SJHL

Top 20 Scorers: 5, 1st SJHL

Wins-By-Month

September - 5 (7 games, .714%)

October - 9 (11 games, .818%)

November - 7 (12 games, .583%)

December - 3 (6 games, .500%...not including Dec. 30)

Total - 24 (36 games: 24-11-0-1, .681%)

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Skating Leaders

Points: Matt McNeil - 42, Lynnden Pastachak - 39, Jason Miller - 37

Goals: Kaelan Holt - 20, Lynnden Pastachak - 18, Jason Miller - 18

Assists: Matt McNeil - 27, Zach Goberis - 24, Josh Rieger - 21, Lynnden Pastachak, 21

PPG: Kaelan Holt - 9, Matt McNeil - 6, Lynnden Pastachak - 5

SHG: Jason Miller - 2, Josh Rieger - 1

PIM: Isaac Embree - 123, Lynnden Pastachak - 121, Matt McNeil - 98

Rookie Leaders

Points: Michael McChesney - 30, Hayden Guilderson - 22, Tyler Hengen - 14, Johnny Witzke - 14

Goals: Michael McChesney - 15, Hayden Guilderson - 6, Isaac Embree - 5

Assists: Hayden Guilderson - 16, Michael McChesney - 15, Tyler Hengen - 11, Johnny Witzke - 11

Goaltending

Nathan Alalouf: 14G (9-4), 3.23 GAA, .902 SV%, 1 SO

Curtis Meger*: 14G (8-4), 3.18 GAA, .909 SV%, 1 SO