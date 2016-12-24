Massive Win For Midget Bruins Entering Christmas Break

In a battle between the two heavyweights in the South Saskatchewan Midget AA Hockey League, the kids from Estevan would have the upper hand on Weyburn on Friday night.

The Midget AA Apex Bruins laid claim to a 6-2 victory over their rivals from Weyburn, pulling within two points of the Wings for top spot in the league standings and Estevan holding a game in hand.

The highly-anticipated matchup lived up to the hype in the first period with plenty of back-and-forth action. Weyburn opened the scoring three minutes in only to see Estevan tie it 1-1 just over a minute later.

The Wings would go up 2-1 with 2:22 remaining in the first period, but it would be the Bruins heading to the break with the lead.

Estevan scored twice in the final :35 seconds to leapfrog Weyburn and take a 3-2 lead.

The midget's would add to their lead in the second period, with Cole Brooks scoring for a 4-2 Estevan lead.

In the third period, the Bruins would pull away chipping in two more goals en route to a 6-2 win for Estevan.

Josh Skjonsby led Estevan on the scoresheet with five points (1G, 4A) in the victory. Skjonsby leads the league with 43 points (10G, 33A) in just 23 games played this season.

SCORING LEADERS

The Bruins sit with 37 points (18-4-1) entering the holiday break. They resume play during the first weekend of January with two games at home on the 7th and 8th at Affinity Place.

LEAGUE STANDINGS