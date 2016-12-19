Midget AA Bruins Sweep Moose Jaw At Home

The success continues for the Midget AA Apex Bruins as they played two complete games in earning two wins over the Moose Jaw Warriors over the weekend.

The Bruins held Moose Jaw to just one goal over the two games, shutting out the Warriors 8-0 on Saturday night before a 5-1 win on Sunday evening at Affinity Place.

Bruins' captain Brady Long scored just :23 seconds into Saturday's game. Estevan would go up 2-0 after the first and 3-0 after two periods. Then, the Bruins erupted for five goals in the final frame with Bryson Garton holding the fort in net for the 8-0 shutout win.

On Sunday, Estevan picked up right where they left off leading 3-0 after the first period. Moose Jaw would finally grab their first goal of the weekend :15 seconds into the second period only to see the Bruins answer back in the final minute of the middle frame. Estevan added another goal in the third for the 5-1 win.

The Midget AA Apex Bruins are near the top of the LEAGUE STANDINGS, currently sitting in third with 33 points.

They will host the league-leading Weyburn Wings just before Christmas on Friday, December 23rd at Affinity Place.