Panthers Record Two Shutouts; One Win On Weekend

It's not very often that a team only gets one win despite not allowing a single goal over two games. But that's just what happened this past weekend for the Female Midget AA Powertech Panthers.

The Panthers hosted Swift Current in a pair of games, playing to a scoreless 0-0 tie on Saturday before a dominating 7-0 victory on Sunday.

"The big difference in our second game was our net presence," expressed Panthers Head Coach Trevor Morrison after Sunday's win. "We had 30+ shots on Saturday, but they were all one-and-done."

"We started getting those second and third opportunities (on Sunday) and were able to get some goals because of it."

Morgan Fayle was in net for both games as her tremendous year continues. Fayle is (9-2-3) in goal this season. The 16-year-old now has four shutouts this season and has allowed just 18 goals over her 14 appearances.

The Panthers (11-2-3) will play in one final game before the holidays, travelling to take on the Regina Capitals on Tuesday night.