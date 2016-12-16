Panthers Record Two Shutouts; One Win On Weekend It's not very often that a team only gets one win despite not allowing a single goal over two games. But that's just what happened this past weekend for the Female Midget AA Powertech Panthers. The…

Bruins Ride Comeback Win Into Christmas Good vibes surround the Power Dodge Estevan Bruins heading into Christmas after a character win on Friday night in front of a energetic crowd at Affinity Place. The Bruins scored three times in the…

Big Six: Tue/Wed Recap & Weekend Preview It's the final weekend before Christmas in the Big Six Hockey League. But before a busy schedule, there were two games this past week in the senior hockey league. TUESDAY - WAWOTA DOUBLES UP OXBOW…

Weekend Preview: Estevan Minor Hockey It's a busy weekend on the ice for all minor hockey teams in the city of Estevan as many teams play their final games before the holiday break. FRIDAY 7:45pm - TS&M AA Bantam Bruins @ Saskatoon…

Bruins Drop Third Straight; 3-1 To Notre Dame The Power Dodge Estevan Bruins have hit a slide just before the Christmas break. The Bruins lost their third straight game on Wednesday night, falling 3-1 to the Notre Dame Hounds in Wilcox. Estevan…

Knights Win Estevan Bantam Tournament The three Estevan bantam house teams hosted their annual tournament this past weekend with one of the clubs claiming the championship on Sunday. Despite a depleted roster, the Estevan Knights were…

Sharks Successful At Winter Provincials (*Story Submitted) It was a great weekend in the pool for the Estevan Sharks, as they came home with 3 Silver medals and 1 Bronze medal in the Winter Provincial tournament held at the Shaw Centre in…

RECAP: Senior Boys Basketball Team's Weekend Trip To Weyburn The ECS Senior Boys Basketball Team went to Weyburn on December 9-10 for a tournament on rival territory. The team ended up playing three games over the weekend. Their opponents consisted of…

Big Six Weekend Recap: Standings Tighten At The Top Four teams have separated themselves from the others in the Big Six Hockey League after the first full month of senior hockey in the southeast. And now, the battle at the top of the standings is…

Two More Wins For Midget AA Apex Bruins Some home cooking over the weekend helped the Midget AA Apex Bruins continue their hot start to the season. The high school-aged hockey players hosted Swift Current and the Regina Capitals at…

Hawks Edge Bruins 2-1 In A Defensive Battle On Saturday The Power Dodge Estevan Bruins would fall just short in their final game of a three game road trip as they visited the "The Cage" to take on the Nipawin Hawks on Saturday night. It would be a battle…

Seven Bantams Crack Top 80 At Sask First The Saskatchewan Hockey Association (SHA) held their annual zone camps in late November that decide the top 80 players to represent Sask First North and Sask First South at a pair of tournaments…

Big Six: THU/FRI/SAT Recap; SUN Preview Snowy conditions across the southeast has already postponed a pair of games in the Big Six Hockey League this week. Though it will be VERY COLD THIS WEEKEND, the teams are hoping to brave the…

Bombers Blast Bruins 8-3 On Friday In Flin Flon The best home team in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) hosting the best road team in the league... something had to give on Friday night in Flin Flon. In the end, it would be the Bombers'…