UPDATE: EPS Released Names of Four Individuals Charged

Following Project MINCH, their large exposè of drug trafficking in the city, the Estevan Police Service's Drug and Intelligence Unit arrested nine individuals on December 14 at 6:45pm.

During the search in a residence on the south side of the city, an excess of $10,000 worth of cocaine and crack cocaine, $1,600 worth of a street drug named "shatter" and several thousands dollars were seized. Digital scales and packaging equipment were also seized as part of evidence.

Four males from Estevan, Spencer Persson (23), Christian Murphy (21), Tristen Stuckey (20) and Marshall Littlejohn (19) have been charged with the following:

Possession for the purpose of Trafficking in Cocaine/Crack Cocaine.

Trafficking in Cocaine/Crack Cocaine.

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Cannabis Resin.

Trafficking in Cannabis Resin and

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000.00

"As previously stated, during our recent project “Minch” investigation, the Estevan Police Service remains committed to our fight against drugs in our community. As stated, this is only the beginning. If you are going to traffic in illegal narcotics in our city you will be caught, charged and prosecuted," expressed Inspector Murray Cowan in a press release.