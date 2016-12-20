Crime Reduction Committee Scopes Estevan For Input on Different Issues

The Crime Reduction Committee (CRC) was formed by the Saskatchewan Party Caucus to get the full picture of crime in the province. On December 20th, the team made their way down to Estevan to add on to that image.

"We're hearing the drug issues and shortage of resources, as seen with the emails sent out by the RCMP in the pas couple of weeks. We've had a vast and different group presenters so far, and that's a good thing," mentioned Caucus Chair Herb Cox.

To protect the future presentations, he refused to get into specific crimes and problems. The team is in the preliminary stages of this accord, but it still begs the question of what happens after.

"Well, certainly, it's just too early to speculate about that. We're going to wait until we hear from all of our eight centres and, perhaps, in the nature of fifty to sixty presentors. The CRC is also expecting some written submissions; anybody can make it on any given day can submit."

"All of those factors will dictate what direction our recommendations will go," expressed Cox.

Due to the diverse nature of the committee, he admitted that there are some issues that peaked their attention simply because they weren't familiar with it, which is part of the grand scheme they are cooking up.

The elephant in the room was related to funding: how will changes be made without spending money?

"Again, it's tough to speculate on that again at this point in time. Certainly, that may be a factor in the recommendations we make. Our advice to the Premier was to bring back the recommendations. If there's something that'll cost money in the budget, then we would definitely look at it."

"Having said that, I don't believe that this is something that can be solved by throwing money at it."

The Committee's next destination will be Yorkton on December 21st. The full report that reflects the entire province will be released in February.