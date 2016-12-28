Dr. Robert Kitchen Revealed A Busy 2016

Dr. Robert Kitchen is the Member of Parliament for Souris-Moose Mountain. As an elected official, he's had a busy year dealing with many issues and voicing our opinions in Ottawa.

Out of everything he's dealt with in the past 12 months, he says that there are two events that stick out to his mind.

"From my point of view, the two of the biggest [stories] are, one, the present government's stance on coal-fired power plants and the big impact it will have on Souris-Moose Mountain."

In late November, the Liberal government announced that they want to, for a lack of a better term, phase out coal fired power production nationwide by 2030. The ruling shook the nation and caused a rift among the working class citizens. However, where it hit the most is the Southeast.

"It's a huge impact to Coronach, Estevan, and Weyburn, where companies offer service to companines like Westmoreland Coal and SaskPower."

"For Coronach in particular, it was devastating for them to hear that; to have it come out without consultation and just dropped on their lap without any idea of what steps were being taken," Kitchen added.

In Estevan, strong opposition from City Council and the local Chamber of Commerce has been shown, continuing the fight for coal-fired power production.

Dubbed "The Carbon Tax Fiasco", Ottawa dropped a bombshell when they proposed a tax on carbon emissions. A nationwide argument errupted as soon as the Liberal government broke the news, which forced the Southeast to be involved.

"The Carbon Tax is going to have a huge effect on the agriculture industry. They have spent years and has not got any credit for the amount of sequestration they've done on carbon back into the ground.

"I agree with the Premier in that statement of 'Why are we doing this if we are just going to turn around and give it back to the people?'"

Kitchen stated that the carbon tax will hurt residents, as other taxes are rising for issues like the Canada Pension Plan and health care benefits they are receiving.