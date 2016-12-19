Estevan Police To Receive New Equipment Thanks to SGI

As part of their campaign to counter impaired driving throughout the province, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) will be allotting $800,000 to provide 32 automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) to law enforcement agencies throughout the province. One of the recipients will be the Estevan Police Service.

"We've had two ALPRs in Estevan for quite some time now. What happened was one became outdated, so it was pulled because it was no longer supported. Through this funding, we will receive a second unit," explained Police Chief Paul Ladouceur.

According to SGI, the ALPR uses infrared to read license plates on vehicles. In seconds, it will search the record of that vehicle for any outstanding offences or violations.

"[It] will tell the officer in the vehicle whether the driver has insurance or not, if the driver is licensed, and more information. It will even go as far as tell us if it has any hits or "wanted files", so to speak. Warrants and outstanding offences will be told by the machine," the Chief expressed.

There is one vehicle roaming around the street of Estevan and surrounding highways. The second unit is due for installation in January of 2017.

"Moreover, if you're driving without insurance or you're a prohibited driver because of impaired driving or other offences, you'll be detected. With the amount of ALPRs being distributed throughout the province, it's unlikely you'll be able to drive many distances without one of these picking you up," he concluded.

To compliment the new equipment, SGI and the provincial government will be making changes to the Traffic Safety Act. It includes tougher, more harsh penalties along with strengthening definitions.