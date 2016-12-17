Extreme Cold Warning For Estevan

The final weekend before Christmas in Estevan and southeast Saskatchewan is being met with yet another arctic blast of cool air.

An extreme cold warning has been put into effect for the region since late Friday night and will continue throughout Saturday into Sunday morning.

Environment Canada predicts that the system will move out of the southeast on Sunday. However in the meantime, that residents take all proper safety precautions necessary with the extreme conditions.

Estevan's forecast calls for an immediate return to warm weather next week, with daily high's hovering around the (-5) mark heading into Christmas.

