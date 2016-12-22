Habitat for Humanity On Track For Building Project In Spring

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The Estevan chapter of Habitat for Humanity recently received a large donation from City Council, approved during the Council's meeting Monday night. The $10,000 is towards the Habitat's building project poised to begin in the spring of 2017.

Chairman Doug Barnstable expressed, "We are very excited that the City is going to partner with us on our build project in Estevan in 2017."

Barnstable says that the donation is contingent on the purchase of a lot, and then the money will be put toward the land.

"We have a tentative site location with one of the developers in town, and we have to get that site approved by our Regina affiliates. We don't see any issues with that at this point, but that's just the process we have to go through for picking a building site and developing a house plan that will suit the lot and the partner family.

Estevan Mayor Roy Ludwig spoke his sentiments regarding the motion.

"I think it's a very worthwhile endeavour. It will give an opportunity for people to own a home, who would otherwise rent the rest of their lives because they wouldn't be able to make a down payment, or have a credit rating, to purchase or build their own home without help. I'm proud of the fact that Council passed the motion, and agreed to do this. I'm also proud of all the volunteers moving this project forward, so we can soon have a house for Habitat for Humanity."

Even though the donation is a great boost, there is still more fundraising to do. Barnstable mentioned, however, that the project is on track for commencement in the spring and they hope to have all the funds by then.

"We are cautiously optimistic that we'll get all [the funds] in place that we need to. We have the opportunity to purchase the lot at a reduced price, and the funding from the City will help make it even more cost effective. So generally, we think we're on track. We don't see any hold-ups, and feel we're looking good for the end of March."

He shared the excellent feedback they received from the community.

"We're appreciative of the help we've been receiving from various volunteers, as well as the response from the community. It's always encouraging to have people step up and say that they would like to be involved, on a financial standpoint and otherwise. We are grateful that the community is behind us and is supporting us in this project.

Barnstable adds that they are still looking for volunteers.

"We're still taking people's names down for volunteers, so when we do start construction we will have opportunities for them, and we'll contact them and let them know when they can be involved on the site. We also have volunteer positions within the committees, and we're looking at some fundraising projects in the first part of the New Year, that we'll be needing some additional help on those as well.

"We appreciate their willingness to be a part of our project, and look forward to beginning to build in April or May of next year, and completing by October," Doug concluded.

Those who are interested in getting involved in the project can contact Habitat for Humanity via email: [email protected] 

More Local News

Staying Fire-Safe Is Important This Holiday Season

Christmas is just a couple of days away, and that means festivities and celebration, people getting together, and lights, candles and fireplaces lit. With that in mind, fire safety is an important…

Habitat for Humanity On Track For Building Project In Spring

The Estevan chapter of Habitat for Humanity recently received a large donation from City Council, approved during the Council's meeting Monday night. The $10,000 is towards the Habitat's building…

Safety Around Frozen Lakes In The Southeast

When someone is saying "You're on thin ice," they usually mean that they're mad at one person. However, the winter break is coming close to the area and people are looking to do activities on the…

Another Blizzard Could Be On Its Way For Christmas

The warm weather this week brought a short relief from the storms that troubled Southeastern Saskatchewan over the past few weeks. While everyone was hoping for enjoyable weather over the Holiday…

Savour The Southeast Returns In 2017

Estevan showed up in the thousands to support the FIRST EVER "Savour The Southeast" SHOWCASE in May 2016. Following the overwhelming success, organizers have decided to pull the trigger and bring the…

Six Chemical Tenders Awarded For 2017 At Water Treatment Plant

The city of Estevan has had a busy December closing the books on a number of items for 2016 while preparing for the new year before January arrives. Many of these items were crossed off the list…

15 Charges Laid To Two Estevan Men

The Estevan Police Service (EPS) continues their relentless crackdown on drugs in the community. A condition check was performed Monday night by local officers on one of the FOUR PEOPLE RECENTLY…

Crime Reduction Committee Scopes Estevan For Input on Different Issues

The Crime Reduction Committee (CRC) was formed by the Saskatchewan Party Caucus to get the full picture of crime in the province. On December 20th, the team made their way down to Estevan to add on…

Speeding A Serious Risk Around Snowplows

The heavy snowfall that Southeast Saskatchewan has received over the last couple of months is keeping snow clearing crews busy. Safety is always important when driving around these units. The…

City Council In The Giving Spirit in Their Final Meeting of 2016

On December 19, City Council hosted their final meeting of the year. Just in time for the holiday weekend, the team felt generous, as their main focus of the night became a couple of charities in the…

Record Natural Gas Consumption During Cold Snap

Saskatchewan set a record for natural gas consumption during the recent cold spell last week. Vanessa Beaupre of SaskEnergy says the peak occurred during minus 30 temperatures with high wind chill…

Warm And Windy Weather Returns

Only Saskatchewan residents can truly understand the sporadic weather patterns that can occur in a matter of weeks, days or even hours. That unique provincial feature was on full display over the…

Taxing Times For Provincial-Federal Relations

A lot of attention has been paid to the split between the Saskatchewan and Federal governments over what Premier Brad Wall calls a carbon tax. The Premier has refused to sign on to the federal…

Estevan Police To Receive New Equipment Thanks to SGI

As part of their campaign to counter impaired driving throughout the province, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) will be allotting $800,000 to provide 32 automatic license plate readers (ALPRs)…

Kinsmen Fundraiser Enters Final Week

'Tis the season as residents from Estevan have been not only getting their Christmas trees before the big day, but have once again done so while giving back to the community. The Estevan Kinsmen have…

Local Lawyer Awarded With Queen's Counsel Designation

A Queen's Counsel designation is an award given to lawyers that's been in the profession for a long time and contributed to both the betterment of the industry and the community they serve in. On…

Extreme Cold Warning For Estevan

The final weekend before Christmas in Estevan and southeast Saskatchewan is being met with yet another arctic blast of cool air. An extreme cold warning has been put into effect for the region since…

Ninth Undeclared Handgun and Live Animals Highlights CBSA's November

November was a busy month for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). With that said, the law enforcement agency never lost sight of what's important: keeping our Canadian borders safe. To start,…

Hefty Donation Fills Up Food Banks

At the time of year when giving back means the most, a successful initiative from the post-secondary education leader in the region has paid huge dividends. Food banks across southeast Saskatchewan…

UPDATE: EPS Released Names of Four Individuals Charged

Following Project MINCH, their large exposè of drug trafficking in the city, the Estevan Police Service's Drug and Intelligence Unit arrested nine individuals on December 14 at 6:45pm. During the…

DiscoverEstevan.com is Estevan's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

SaskEnergy Provides Tips To Stay Warm During Frigid Months

Cugnet Family Donates $1 Million To Children's Hospital

Chipley; Resler Back On Police Board

Carlyle RCMP Reflects on the Recent Blizzard

Former EPS Constable Convicted Of Assault

Mullen Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter

SaskPower Announced A New Record in Power Usage

Estevan Kin Club Provides Update on New Outdoor Facility

Gas Prices To Rise Again Soon

Stoughton Eager For New Refinery

City Completing Speedy Snow Removal

Southeast Has The Most Snowfall In The Province - So Far

Winter Weight Season Returns

Estevan Humane Society Offers Tips For Our Furry Little Friend

EPS Keeps Streets Safe

Chamber; Businesses Optimistic For 2017

Wind Chills Could Be Dipping to -40 Following Blizzard

Lynn Chipley Returns to the Estevan Police Board

Water Treatment Plant Moves Forward With Two Projects

Bus Cancellations for Friday

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Workshop Wednesdays at Envision

05 October 2016 6:15 pm - 01 March 2017 8:30 pm

, Estevan





Princess Club

28 December 2016 11:00 am

Estevan Public Library, Estevan





Movie Madness: The Santa Clause

28 December 2016 2:00 pm

Estevan Public Library, Estevan





Teen Foodies

28 December 2016 3:00 pm

Estevan Public Library, Estevan





Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan Caregiver Support Group

28 December 2016 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Contact: Eunice Massett at (306) 637-2600





Lion King

29 December 2016 11:00 am

Estevan Public Library, Estevan





Movie Madness: The Muppet Christmas Carol

29 December 2016 2:00 pm

Estevan Public Library, Estevan





Login