Hefty Donation Fills Up Food Banks

At the time of year when giving back means the most, a successful initiative from the post-secondary education leader in the region has paid huge dividends.

Food banks across southeast Saskatchewan are the big winners of a recent challenge between five campus' for Southeast College.

A grand total of 817 pounds of food has been donated across food banks in Estevan, Weyburn, Moosomin, Whitewood, and Indian Head.

"Our students and our staff really pulled together and made this a really successful first run of our Christmas Food Bank Challenge," exclaimed Sheena Onrait, Manager of Marketing and Communications with Southeast College.

The Estevan Campus gathered 217 pounds alone, almost half of the 455 pound team total between Estevan, Moosomin and Whitewood. Those three edged out Weyburn and Indian Head, who gathered a team total of 362 pounds of food over the past two weeks.

“We value the communities that we are a part of and this is just one small way we can give back to them,” said Dion McGrath, President and CEO of Southeast College. “We are overwhelmed with the amount of food that our staff and students brought in, they really took this challenge and ran with it.”

Southeast College has had the local food banks in their fundraising sights a few times before and is looking forward to continuing the relationship in the future.

"We did something similar last May when the food bank levels got low and then, as a way of bringing our students in and celebrating the holiday season, we decided to do it again this year," added Onrait.

"We know that food bank usage is at a high around Christmas, and we just wanted to contribute to the communities that we live in and that we serve with our college campus'."

Onrait says it will continue to find new ways of getting their students involved in community events to strengthen the relationship between Southeast College and the various communities.