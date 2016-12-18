Kinsmen Fundraiser Enters Final Week

'Tis the season as residents from Estevan have been not only getting their Christmas trees before the big day, but have once again done so while giving back to the community.

The Estevan Kinsmen have been selling Christmas trees since the end of November in the parking lot of Southern Plains Co-op. In what's become an annual fundraiser for the community club, where all the funds get funneled back into community projects, the support has once again been exceptional.

With about 80% of their stock already sold, the Kinsmen are looking forward to the final week of sales and hoping for a sellout as this year, the funds will be going straight towards a project five years in the making.

"Usually the money will go towards one of the charities, but this year we've got another purpose: our new permanent rink in the Kinsmen Park," explains Archie McIsaac, one of the many Kinsmen members who volunteer at the Christmas Tree trailer over the holidays. "Every year, we've been setting up boards (for an outdoor rink) in the winter and take them down in the spring."

"Now, we've decided and are moving ahead with building a permanent rink for the community to use."

Just last week, an UPDATE ON THE PROGRESS of the facility was provided with the Kinsmen looking to break ground on the project this upcoming spring. The idea was first initiated way back in 2012, but was put on the backburner for a few years before efforts began RAMPING UP AGAIN IN 2015.

The Christmas tree fundraiser has turned into a good money-maker for the non-profit group, so the more trees they can sell this week...the better.

"We ordered about 300 trees this year and have just under 80 remaining," added McIsaac. "So basically, whatever we sell from here on out will be our profits from the fundraiser."

Tentitively, the final date that the trees will be available is on Friday, December 23rd.