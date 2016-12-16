Local Lawyer Awarded With Queen's Counsel Designation

A Queen's Counsel designation is an award given to lawyers that's been in the profession for a long time and contributed to both the betterment of the industry and the community they serve in. On December 16, Paul Elash received the designation.

"Receiving the designation is truly an honour for me. The award is typically given to older lawyers, so it probably dates me to receive it,"chuckled Elash.

He's currently a part of Kohaly, Elash & Ludwig Law Firm in Estevan. Elash has been a lawyer for 35 years and has served in the community for various programs. One of them is sitting at the Estevan Housing Authority for 28 years.

He's also shared his knowledge to help younger lawyers prosper in their career.

"I've published a number of papers and participate in helping to educate younger lawyers. As well, I've helped six student be a part of the profession."

In the amount of time he's been practicing law, a lot has changed in the world. However, one change stands out to him the most.

"When I graduated and first started practicing law, we didn't even have fax machines. That's probably one of the biggest change in the practice of law: technology. Like any other industry and profession, we're now very much 'technology-dependent', which is a big change."

"Philosophy in court and litigation has changed a lot, where, especially in Saskatchewan, the main focus is to settle litigation dispute. It compares to the old days where it was more common to go to trial for lawsuits," he concluded.