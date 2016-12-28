Mayor Roy Ludwig Looks Back On A Successful Year

Estevan had the pleasure to be a part of many key events and moments throughout the year. Through thick and thin, Mayor Roy Ludwig saw how the community banded together to make 2016 a memorable year.

"Well, 2016 was a busy year for us. We had the Western Canada Cup earlier in the year. Shortly after that, we hosted the 2016 Saskatchewan Summer Games. On that, I would like to thank the many volunteers that made both events such a huge success," Ludwig shared.

When Discover Estevan asked which moment was most memorable to him, he couldn't think of a better answer than what happened on July 10th.

"My goodness! That rain event was a huge event for the City of Estevan -- and not in a positive way. Everyone pulled toogether and we are proud of how our population dealt with the situation. It was abosolutely fantastic."

in 2016, Estevan was home to the 2016 Saskatchewan Summer Games, which saw many athletes travel from every corner of the province to compete in their respective sport. Mayor Ludwig expressed that he's glad to be a part of the function.

"It was a huge success and we're still getting thank yous for the tremendous job the Committee and our volunteers have done."

Shortly after the Games, the city brought in Darren Jones, a respective artist from Alberta, to create a masterpiece that stands beside the courthouse.

"[Darren] did an outstanding job on the Soldiers' Tree and it's something that we can be proud as a city for many years to come. It also helps to commemorate the fallen comrades in the First & Second World War, the Korean War and the ones who are still fighting and have fought in Afghanistan."

"It means so much to our city and to all of the people that have given the great sacrifice so that we can live in the awesome country we call Canada."

Another pivotal moment for him is his re-election on October 26, as over 1,800 voted him back in office. On top of that, three new city councilors were elected into office.

"I'm very grateful for the support that the citizens of Estevan gave me in the past Election. We've also got new members on Council. They are very keen on doing the very best they can, and along with the experience of other councilors, we are absolutely looking forward to a great four years in moving our city forward," the Mayor expressed.

With 2017 just around the corner, he's confident of what is to come, especially with the new Council following the Election.

"Some of the main projects that we're taking on are main water line and working towards taking care of the undissolved solids issue with the Water Treatment Plant Manager Kevin Sutter. We're also looking to upgrade infrastructure in the city, although I can't speak to that too much until Council passes the Budget for 2017."

"All I can say is the City of Estevan will be happy with a lot of the projects that we will be tackling in the New Year to improve our city moving forward," Mayor Ludwig concluded.