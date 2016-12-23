Norm Mack: "We're Ready For What's Coming"

  • Print
On December 22, Environment Canada issued a special weather, which called for the possibility of massive snowfall for the Southeast set to arrive on Christmas Day. This puts a pressure on the snow removal crews in Estevan, but Roads and Drainage Manager, Norm Mack says they are ready for what's coming. 

"There is debate on this stormfront; whether this storm is going to come to Southeast Saskatchewan or not. We have our crew in place and we're well-prepared to tackle whatever they throw at us," he assured. 

To put it in perspective, the Estevan area received about thirty centimetres of snow on December 5th. Twenty days later, the same event may come back. In the days leading up to the holiday season, the area received warm temperatures that peaked at -1. 

"If it does happen on Christmas Day, we may be cleaning the main arteries and collector streets, then give crews the rest of the day off. Probably on Boxing Day, we'll have equipment out in place to continue the clean-up."

"Let it be known that the City of Estevan is monitoring the weather everyday in any day, even Christmas Day," Mack reiterated. 

Check the official five day forecast 24/7 on DiscoverEstevan.com.

