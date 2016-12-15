SaskEnergy Provides Tips To Stay Warm During Frigid Months

Out of the blue, Southeast Saskatchewan received an immense amount of snow, alongside a cold breeze. During the winter season, SaskEnergy wants to help residents reduce their heating bill while staying nice and cozy.

"Make sure the filter is replaced every one to two months during the winter because a dirty filter reduces airflow and forces your furnace to run longer to heat your home, which costs you money. As well, Lowering your thermostat can also save you a lot. Every time you turn down your thermostat, you'll be saving two percent per every one degree Celsius you reduce it to," shared Senior Communications Officer, Casey McLeod.

There are other ways to save heat around the house as well when it comes to daily chores. One aspect she brought up is switching to cold water when you wash clothes.

"About 85 to 90 percent of the energy used to wash your clothes is actually to heat the water. While you saving money on heating, you're also cutting down on the energy costs."

SaskEnergy hit a record of 1.29 petajoules (PJ) of natural gas usage in January 2015. With the recent cold conditions experienced throughout the province, she said the usage has spiked up as well.

"We did not hit a record yet this winter, but we have been pretty close. We peaked at 1.25 PJ just after the blizzard conditions."

All in all, they are encouraging consumers to slightly change their behaviour to same some cash over the winter season.