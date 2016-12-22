Staying Fire-Safe Is Important This Holiday Season

Christmas is just a couple of days away, and that means festivities and celebration, people getting together, and lights, candles and fireplaces lit. With that in mind, fire safety is an important consideration while you celebrate the holidays.

Fire Chief Dale Feser has a few tips for staying safe this holiday season.

"If you choose to have a real tree in your home, please make sure it is watered at all times. It is unbelievable the difference that a dry tree can make in spreading a fire. The tree can reach flash-over conditions in under 5 minutes."

Feser also adds that it's important to make sure to use indoor, not outdoor lights on your tree.

He cautions about some other festive Christmas decorations.

"People like to have candles to illuminate the areas during the holiday festive season, so make sure you don't leave those unattended, especially around pets. They have a tendency to jump up on the furniture and knock items over."

With the cold temperatures so prevalent this season, he notes that many people are using secondary heating appliances to help keep their homes or work spaces warm.

"When you're purchasing those [heating appliances], you want to make sure they're CSA approved, make sure they have tip-over protection, and keep them at least 1 meter or 3 feet away from any other combustible items."

As well, the Estevan Fire Department is planning to roll out a new 911 system on January 14th, with training beginning on the 19th.

"On behalf of myself and the entire Estevan Fire and Rescue Department, I want to wish everybody a very merry Christmas, and a safe and joyous new year." Chief Feser concludes.