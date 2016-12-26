Storm Drops More Snow on Estevan

A snow pile on 5th Street is one of many in Estevan after the city received another dump of snow Sunday night.

Anyone who dreamt of a white Christmas undoubtedly got their wish.

A radar view of the storm at its peak around midnight on Monday morning. Courtesy: Environment Canada

This morning the Energy City awoke to another dump of snow - a sight that hasn't been uncommon this winter. Environment Canada estimates that nearly nineteen centimeters of snow fell last night. The latest snowfall added to the total for the Colorado low that continues to sweep over southeastern Saskatchewan, North Dakota and Southern Manitoba. Environment Canada meteorologist Mark Melsness says the worst has already passed through.

"It looks like the worst has hit now," Melsness said Monday morning. "Things should be gradually improving throughout the day today, so expect the blizzard conditions to probably let up around late morning, perhaps by noon or so. But it'll be windy, and blowing snow will probably go into the afternoon hours."

Melsness says just because the snow has stopped doesn't mean blizzard conditions will fully end. He notes blowing snow will likely be the main issue throughout the afternoon.

"When you get the snow as deep as it is, it is quite easy for the snow to blow around. Once the wind gets up over 40 kilometers per hour you can get what we call ground blizzards. You don't even need snow to be falling, it can just create a blizzard from a windy day."

For the most part, the storm itself has moved across the Manitoba border and out of Saskatchewan altogether. With the storm having done its rounds in the south east, the question remains as to whether Estevan stands to recieve even more of the white stuff over the next few days.

"It's quite possible, but once this storm clears out, at least for the next couple of days it doesn't look too bad."

Over the next few days, warmer temperatures are expected to return, and the wind will drop off.

"This week isn't looking too bad, their should be a little bit warmer air coming in, wind should diminish, so by tonight and tomorrow things are looking quite good.

The winter storm has added another layer of snow to Estevan, bringing total snowfall up to levels that haven't been seen in years.

