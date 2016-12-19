Taxing Times For Provincial-Federal Relations

A lot of attention has been paid to the split between the Saskatchewan and Federal governments over what Premier Brad Wall calls a carbon tax.

The Premier has refused to sign on to the federal proposal to apply a basic price on carbon. While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the money generated will stay in the province, Premier Wall calls it a tax on resources that will drive away jobs, and cripple industries that are already struggling, in particular the oil and gas sector. He claims the so-called carbon tax would cost the province $2.5 billion each year.

Meanwhile, a storm that had also been brewing over federal plans to force provinces to get out of coal-fired power generation by 2030 appears to have been calmed down. An 'equivalency agreement' was reached which allows Saskatchewan to find other ways of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to compensate for allowing coal-fired generation beyond the deadline.

The agreement allowing for more flexibility was lauded by provincial politicians. "You know, this will allow for SaskPower to make some decisions, and have the time to make those decisions when it comes to where our electricity comes from." said Energy and Resources Minister, Dustin Duncan. "So yeah, I'm glad to see that that accomodation is going to be made."

Duncan said the arrangement worked out last month shows the two levels of government can still work together in some areas, dispute major disputes over other issues. "We're not going to agree in all things, just like we didn't agree on all things with the Conservative government before us." he mentioned.

"I think it shows that even despite the fact that there may be some differences on some other issues, you know, it still shows that we can get some work done and work together on some other issues were we do find some common issues." Duncan added.