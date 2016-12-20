15 Charges Laid To Two Estevan Men

The Estevan Police Service (EPS) continues their relentless crackdown on drugs in the community.

A condition check was performed Monday night by local officers on one of the FOUR PEOPLE RECENTLY CHARGED IN A $10,000+ BUST.

The check led to officers arresting two men, who now face a combined 15 drug-related charges:

Spencer Persson (23) of Estevan is facing nine new charges:

- possession of a firearm while prohibited

- possession of a weapon obtained by crime

- unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm

- unsafe storage of a firearm

- production of cannabis plants

- production of cannabis resin (shatter)

- breaching of an undertaking (not to possess drugs)

- breaching of an undertaking (not to possess weapons)

- breaching of an undertaking (not to possess a cell phone)

Ronald Himmelspeck (26) of Estevan is facing six charges:

- possession of a firearm while prohibited

- possession of a weapon obtained by crime

- unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm

- unsafe storage of a firearm

- production of cannabis plants

- production of cannabis resin (shatter)

Both men made a court appearance on Tuesday morning. Himmelspeck was released on conditions and will make his next court appearance on February 7th, 2017. Persson has been remanded into custody until January 5th, 2017.