Warm And Windy Weather Returns

Only Saskatchewan residents can truly understand the sporadic weather patterns that can occur in a matter of weeks, days or even hours.

That unique provincial feature was on full display over the past weekend in the southeast corner of Saskatchewan with extreme cold warnings on Friday and Saturday giving way to more seasonal temperatures rising towards the freezing mark just before Christmas.

"The really cold, dense arctic air has moved off and continues to be eroded from by a big warm pressure system that has moved into the province from the Rocky Mountains," explains Terri Laing, Regional Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"It's a return to some mild air, which is very nice after that very long cold stretch."

Daily highs will hover right around zero for the majority of the week, with snow and strong wind gusts tagging along with the new low-pressure system.

"We're not looking at wind-warning criteria in the southeast corner," adds Laing. "But people should expect some strong winds on Monday and Tuesday."

"And because there is some snow on the ground and we could see more fall, people should take care if they are out and about driving on the highways."

However, temperatures could be cooling off around the (-10) mark in time for Christmas.

